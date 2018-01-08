All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 17 2019

4552 Hunt Street

4552 Hunt Street · No Longer Available
Location

4552 Hunt Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a9b77c0b0 ---- Charming renovations throughout this three-bedroom home, including new HVAC and flooring throughout. Screened-in front porch, cute and vintage kitchen, laundry room, and a spacious fenced-in yard with large, powered shed. A must-see! -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years, active bankruptcies, or registered sex offenders. -Your security deposit is based on background and rental history, and prior evictions or felonies may result in denial or higher deposit. The deposit may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150 prior to move-in. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Renter's insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month's rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4552 Hunt Street have any available units?
4552 Hunt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4552 Hunt Street have?
Some of 4552 Hunt Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4552 Hunt Street currently offering any rent specials?
4552 Hunt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4552 Hunt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4552 Hunt Street is pet friendly.
Does 4552 Hunt Street offer parking?
No, 4552 Hunt Street does not offer parking.
Does 4552 Hunt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4552 Hunt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4552 Hunt Street have a pool?
No, 4552 Hunt Street does not have a pool.
Does 4552 Hunt Street have accessible units?
No, 4552 Hunt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4552 Hunt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4552 Hunt Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
