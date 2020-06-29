All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 23 2020 at 11:50 PM

4547 Perry St

4547 Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

4547 Perry Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Section 8 OK!

Area Schools

K-5: North Shore Elementary
6-8: Northwestern Middle
9-12: Andrew Jackson High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4547 Perry St have any available units?
4547 Perry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4547 Perry St have?
Some of 4547 Perry St's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4547 Perry St currently offering any rent specials?
4547 Perry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4547 Perry St pet-friendly?
No, 4547 Perry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4547 Perry St offer parking?
No, 4547 Perry St does not offer parking.
Does 4547 Perry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4547 Perry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4547 Perry St have a pool?
No, 4547 Perry St does not have a pool.
Does 4547 Perry St have accessible units?
No, 4547 Perry St does not have accessible units.
Does 4547 Perry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4547 Perry St does not have units with dishwashers.

