4538 S Rondeau Drive
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

4538 S Rondeau Drive

4538 Rondeau Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

4538 Rondeau Dr S, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Southpoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,324 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE4838668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4538 S Rondeau Drive have any available units?
4538 S Rondeau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4538 S Rondeau Drive have?
Some of 4538 S Rondeau Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4538 S Rondeau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4538 S Rondeau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4538 S Rondeau Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4538 S Rondeau Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4538 S Rondeau Drive offer parking?
No, 4538 S Rondeau Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4538 S Rondeau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4538 S Rondeau Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4538 S Rondeau Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4538 S Rondeau Drive has a pool.
Does 4538 S Rondeau Drive have accessible units?
No, 4538 S Rondeau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4538 S Rondeau Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4538 S Rondeau Drive has units with dishwashers.
