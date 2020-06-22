This newly renovated brick duplex wont last long. Featuring wood floors, washer/dryer connection, ceramic tile,a fireplace and fenced yard; This home is sure to warm the hearts of its new owner. Schedule your showing today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4526 Friden Drive have any available units?
4526 Friden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.