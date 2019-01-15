All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:52 AM

4520 Hartman Road

4520 Hartman Road · No Longer Available
Location

4520 Hartman Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
St. Johns Bluff

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Hartman Road have any available units?
4520 Hartman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4520 Hartman Road currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Hartman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Hartman Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4520 Hartman Road is pet friendly.
Does 4520 Hartman Road offer parking?
No, 4520 Hartman Road does not offer parking.
Does 4520 Hartman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 Hartman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Hartman Road have a pool?
No, 4520 Hartman Road does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Hartman Road have accessible units?
No, 4520 Hartman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Hartman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4520 Hartman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4520 Hartman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4520 Hartman Road does not have units with air conditioning.
