4508 Rocky River Rd Available 01/13/20 Riverbook 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Riverbrook subdivision. Back yard overlooking wooded preserve.Large deck for outdoor entertaining. Open floor plan including livingroom dining room and breakfast/kitchen. This home also features a wood burning fireplace. 2 car garage. All new appliances. Washer and Dryer included.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5427776)