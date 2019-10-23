All apartments in Jacksonville
4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South

4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South have any available units?
4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South offer parking?
No, 4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South does not offer parking.
Does 4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South have a pool?
Yes, 4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South has a pool.
Does 4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South have accessible units?
No, 4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South have units with air conditioning?
No, 4498 Marsh Hawk Drive South does not have units with air conditioning.
