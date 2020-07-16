4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Spacious 2 bedroom condo in Deerwood Place! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th, 2020**



Luxury Condominium in Deerwood Place. Located in the heart of Southside's Tinseltown area. With a beautiful gated setting and luxury residences boasting spacious designs and elegant features, residents of Deerwood Place enjoy a lavish lifestyle with the convenience of shopping, entertainment and fine dining just outside their front door. This ideal location places Deerwood Place residents within 15 minutes of downtown Jacksonville and the area's best beaches with easy access to Butler Boulevard and Interstate 95.



Deerwood Place features a 12-acre setting with six beautifully designed five-story buildings housing large two- and three-bedroom residences ranging from 1,423 square feet to 2,025 square feet. Residents enjoy a gated access, secure garage parking, elevator access and private storage units, fitness center, swimming pool with hot tub, clubhouse kitchen lend a stylish, elegant setting to any gathering, carefree livability in the hub of exciting venues, stellar dining and trendy shopping outlets.



This unit features 1,423 sq. ft. of living space! The kitchen is beautiful with large 42" maple wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The unit has beautiful laminate wood floors throughout! Washer/dryer is included as well. There is a large screened in patio as well. This unit is a must see!



Pets welcomed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee.



Proof of Renter's Insurance is required prior to move-in!



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE4977386)