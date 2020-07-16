All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325

4480 Deerwood Lake Parkway · (904) 204-1266
Location

4480 Deerwood Lake Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325 · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1423 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious 2 bedroom condo in Deerwood Place! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th, 2020**

Luxury Condominium in Deerwood Place. Located in the heart of Southside's Tinseltown area. With a beautiful gated setting and luxury residences boasting spacious designs and elegant features, residents of Deerwood Place enjoy a lavish lifestyle with the convenience of shopping, entertainment and fine dining just outside their front door. This ideal location places Deerwood Place residents within 15 minutes of downtown Jacksonville and the area's best beaches with easy access to Butler Boulevard and Interstate 95.

Deerwood Place features a 12-acre setting with six beautifully designed five-story buildings housing large two- and three-bedroom residences ranging from 1,423 square feet to 2,025 square feet. Residents enjoy a gated access, secure garage parking, elevator access and private storage units, fitness center, swimming pool with hot tub, clubhouse kitchen lend a stylish, elegant setting to any gathering, carefree livability in the hub of exciting venues, stellar dining and trendy shopping outlets.

This unit features 1,423 sq. ft. of living space! The kitchen is beautiful with large 42" maple wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The unit has beautiful laminate wood floors throughout! Washer/dryer is included as well. There is a large screened in patio as well. This unit is a must see!

Pets welcomed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee.

Proof of Renter's Insurance is required prior to move-in!

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4977386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325 have any available units?
4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325 have?
Some of 4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325 currently offering any rent specials?
4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325 is pet friendly.
Does 4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325 offer parking?
Yes, 4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325 offers parking.
Does 4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325 have a pool?
Yes, 4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325 has a pool.
Does 4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325 have accessible units?
No, 4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325 does not have accessible units.
Does 4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325 does not have units with dishwashers.
