Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4480 Deerwood Lake #438
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4480 Deerwood Lake #438
4480 Deerwood Lake Pkwy 438
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4480 Deerwood Lake Pkwy 438, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove
Amenities
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3737979)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 have any available units?
4480 Deerwood Lake #438 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 currently offering any rent specials?
4480 Deerwood Lake #438 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 pet-friendly?
No, 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 offer parking?
No, 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 does not offer parking.
Does 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 have a pool?
Yes, 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 has a pool.
Does 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 have accessible units?
No, 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 does not have accessible units.
Does 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 does not have units with air conditioning.
