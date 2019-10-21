All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4480 Deerwood Lake #438.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4480 Deerwood Lake #438
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4480 Deerwood Lake #438

4480 Deerwood Lake Pkwy 438 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Secret Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4480 Deerwood Lake Pkwy 438, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3737979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 have any available units?
4480 Deerwood Lake #438 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 currently offering any rent specials?
4480 Deerwood Lake #438 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 pet-friendly?
No, 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 offer parking?
No, 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 does not offer parking.
Does 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 have a pool?
Yes, 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 has a pool.
Does 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 have accessible units?
No, 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 does not have accessible units.
Does 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4480 Deerwood Lake #438 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia