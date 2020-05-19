All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

4473 Rocky River Rd. W

4473 Rocky River Road West · No Longer Available
Location

4473 Rocky River Road West, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4473 Rocky River Rd. W Available 11/01/19 All Brick New Stainless Steel Applicances - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Riverbrook subdivision. Fully fenced back yard overlooking community lake. Fully enclosed patio Living room dining room combo with fireplace. Small breakfast area in kitchen. 2 car garage. No Pets. Lawn Care and landscaping maintenance included in rent.

(RLNE2444941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4473 Rocky River Rd. W have any available units?
4473 Rocky River Rd. W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4473 Rocky River Rd. W have?
Some of 4473 Rocky River Rd. W's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4473 Rocky River Rd. W currently offering any rent specials?
4473 Rocky River Rd. W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4473 Rocky River Rd. W pet-friendly?
No, 4473 Rocky River Rd. W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4473 Rocky River Rd. W offer parking?
Yes, 4473 Rocky River Rd. W offers parking.
Does 4473 Rocky River Rd. W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4473 Rocky River Rd. W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4473 Rocky River Rd. W have a pool?
No, 4473 Rocky River Rd. W does not have a pool.
Does 4473 Rocky River Rd. W have accessible units?
No, 4473 Rocky River Rd. W does not have accessible units.
Does 4473 Rocky River Rd. W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4473 Rocky River Rd. W does not have units with dishwashers.

