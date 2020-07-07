All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4438 Hartman Road

4438 Hartman Road · No Longer Available
Location

4438 Hartman Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
St. Johns Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,744 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard and an extra storage shed, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4438 Hartman Road have any available units?
4438 Hartman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4438 Hartman Road have?
Some of 4438 Hartman Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4438 Hartman Road currently offering any rent specials?
4438 Hartman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4438 Hartman Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4438 Hartman Road is pet friendly.
Does 4438 Hartman Road offer parking?
Yes, 4438 Hartman Road offers parking.
Does 4438 Hartman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4438 Hartman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4438 Hartman Road have a pool?
No, 4438 Hartman Road does not have a pool.
Does 4438 Hartman Road have accessible units?
No, 4438 Hartman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4438 Hartman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4438 Hartman Road does not have units with dishwashers.

