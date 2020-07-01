All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:03 AM

4436 MILLSTONE CT

4436 Millstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

4436 Millstone Court, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great cul-de-sac unit with pretty pond behind this spacious townhome with a 2 gar garage. Under market rent due to carpet. Carpets are cleaned and will stay as-is. Ready to move in. Call with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4436 MILLSTONE CT have any available units?
4436 MILLSTONE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4436 MILLSTONE CT have?
Some of 4436 MILLSTONE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4436 MILLSTONE CT currently offering any rent specials?
4436 MILLSTONE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4436 MILLSTONE CT pet-friendly?
No, 4436 MILLSTONE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4436 MILLSTONE CT offer parking?
Yes, 4436 MILLSTONE CT offers parking.
Does 4436 MILLSTONE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4436 MILLSTONE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4436 MILLSTONE CT have a pool?
No, 4436 MILLSTONE CT does not have a pool.
Does 4436 MILLSTONE CT have accessible units?
No, 4436 MILLSTONE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4436 MILLSTONE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4436 MILLSTONE CT has units with dishwashers.

