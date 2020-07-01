4436 MILLSTONE CT

Great cul-de-sac unit with pretty pond behind this spacious townhome with a 2 gar garage. Under market rent due to carpet. Carpets are cleaned and will stay as-is. Ready to move in. Call with any questions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
