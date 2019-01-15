All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4422 Wilson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4422 Wilson Street
Last updated January 27 2020 at 5:41 AM

4422 Wilson Street

4422 Wilson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Moncrief Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4422 Wilson Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Great little 3BR 2BA home with lots of room. 3 very spacious bedrooms, living, dining, and kitchen. Brand new carpet and paint. Updated bathrooms with tile flooring. Laundry hook ups, central heat and air, fridge and stove. Pets considered upon approval with deposit.

REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 Wilson Street have any available units?
4422 Wilson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4422 Wilson Street have?
Some of 4422 Wilson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 Wilson Street currently offering any rent specials?
4422 Wilson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 Wilson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4422 Wilson Street is pet friendly.
Does 4422 Wilson Street offer parking?
No, 4422 Wilson Street does not offer parking.
Does 4422 Wilson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4422 Wilson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 Wilson Street have a pool?
No, 4422 Wilson Street does not have a pool.
Does 4422 Wilson Street have accessible units?
No, 4422 Wilson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 Wilson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4422 Wilson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia