4422 Wilson Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Great little 3BR 2BA home with lots of room. 3 very spacious bedrooms, living, dining, and kitchen. Brand new carpet and paint. Updated bathrooms with tile flooring. Laundry hook ups, central heat and air, fridge and stove. Pets considered upon approval with deposit.



REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.



Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings



Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.