Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4406 East Autumn River Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4406 East Autumn River Road
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:56 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4406 East Autumn River Road
4406 E Autumn River Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
4406 E Autumn River Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4406 East Autumn River Road Available 10/09/19 Riverbrook at Glenn Kernan - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with laminate flooring throughout.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4274318)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4406 East Autumn River Road have any available units?
4406 East Autumn River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 4406 East Autumn River Road currently offering any rent specials?
4406 East Autumn River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 East Autumn River Road pet-friendly?
No, 4406 East Autumn River Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4406 East Autumn River Road offer parking?
No, 4406 East Autumn River Road does not offer parking.
Does 4406 East Autumn River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4406 East Autumn River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 East Autumn River Road have a pool?
No, 4406 East Autumn River Road does not have a pool.
Does 4406 East Autumn River Road have accessible units?
No, 4406 East Autumn River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 East Autumn River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4406 East Autumn River Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4406 East Autumn River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4406 East Autumn River Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia