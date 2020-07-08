Rent Calculator
4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:35 AM
1 of 23
4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E
4406 Autumn River Road East
No Longer Available
Location
4406 Autumn River Road East, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E have any available units?
4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E have?
Some of 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E currently offering any rent specials?
4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E pet-friendly?
No, 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E offer parking?
No, 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E does not offer parking.
Does 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E have a pool?
No, 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E does not have a pool.
Does 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E have accessible units?
No, 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
