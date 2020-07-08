All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:35 AM

4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E

4406 Autumn River Road East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4406 Autumn River Road East, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E have any available units?
4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E have?
Some of 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E currently offering any rent specials?
4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E pet-friendly?
No, 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E offer parking?
No, 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E does not offer parking.
Does 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E have a pool?
No, 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E does not have a pool.
Does 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E have accessible units?
No, 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4406 AUTUMN RIVER RD E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia