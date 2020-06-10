All apartments in Jacksonville
439 W 59TH ST

439 West 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

439 West 59th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

