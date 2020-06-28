All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
439 W 25TH ST
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

439 W 25TH ST

439 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Location

439 West 25th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
***Monthly rental fee includes electricity and water. ***Completely remodeled cottage style home. Home features screened in porch, hard wood floors, freshly painted, indoor washer/dryer connection and more. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 W 25TH ST have any available units?
439 W 25TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 439 W 25TH ST have?
Some of 439 W 25TH ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 W 25TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
439 W 25TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 W 25TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 439 W 25TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 439 W 25TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 439 W 25TH ST offers parking.
Does 439 W 25TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 W 25TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 W 25TH ST have a pool?
No, 439 W 25TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 439 W 25TH ST have accessible units?
No, 439 W 25TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 439 W 25TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 W 25TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
