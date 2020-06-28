439 West 25th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Brentwood
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
***Monthly rental fee includes electricity and water. ***Completely remodeled cottage style home. Home features screened in porch, hard wood floors, freshly painted, indoor washer/dryer connection and more. .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 439 W 25TH ST have any available units?
439 W 25TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.