439 Crestwood Street

Amenities
*Free Application* Available Now! Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with cozy front porch. Located in a quiet neighborhood in North Shore, with major interstates close by! North Shore Elementary School is less than a half mile away. This home has been freshly painted and new beautiful engineered hardwood floors installed throughout. Remodeled kitchen includes white shaker, soft close cabinets/drawers and a new countertop! The bathroom was also completely remodeled and includes a new vanity, toilet and tub.
Additional features:
· Washer and dryer included
· Walk-in-closet
· 2 new a/c units that blow cold/hot air
· Ceiling fans
· metal storage shed
· metal carport
· HUGE detached metal garage
· Fenced backyard
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.