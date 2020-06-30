439 Crestwood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*Free Application* Available Now! Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with cozy front porch. Located in a quiet neighborhood in North Shore, with major interstates close by! North Shore Elementary School is less than a half mile away. This home has been freshly painted and new beautiful engineered hardwood floors installed throughout. Remodeled kitchen includes white shaker, soft close cabinets/drawers and a new countertop! The bathroom was also completely remodeled and includes a new vanity, toilet and tub.



Additional features:

· Washer and dryer included

· Walk-in-closet

· 2 new a/c units that blow cold/hot air

· Ceiling fans

· metal storage shed

· metal carport

· HUGE detached metal garage

· Fenced backyard



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.