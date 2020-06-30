All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:34 PM

439 Crestwood Street

439 Crestwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

439 Crestwood Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*Free Application* Available Now! Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with cozy front porch. Located in a quiet neighborhood in North Shore, with major interstates close by! North Shore Elementary School is less than a half mile away. This home has been freshly painted and new beautiful engineered hardwood floors installed throughout. Remodeled kitchen includes white shaker, soft close cabinets/drawers and a new countertop! The bathroom was also completely remodeled and includes a new vanity, toilet and tub.

Additional features:
· Washer and dryer included
· Walk-in-closet
· 2 new a/c units that blow cold/hot air
· Ceiling fans
· metal storage shed
· metal carport
· HUGE detached metal garage
· Fenced backyard

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

