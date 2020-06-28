All apartments in Jacksonville
434 E 47TH ST
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

434 E 47TH ST

434 East 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

434 East 47th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 E 47TH ST have any available units?
434 E 47TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 434 E 47TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
434 E 47TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 E 47TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 434 E 47TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 434 E 47TH ST offer parking?
No, 434 E 47TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 434 E 47TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 E 47TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 E 47TH ST have a pool?
No, 434 E 47TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 434 E 47TH ST have accessible units?
No, 434 E 47TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 434 E 47TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 E 47TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 E 47TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 E 47TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
