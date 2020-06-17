All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
4337 Springmoor Dr. E.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:35 AM

4337 Springmoor Dr. E.

4337 Springmoor Drive E · (855) 530-4663
Location

4337 Springmoor Drive E, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4337 Springmoor Dr. E. · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
dog park
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Coveted Hidden Hills Community - Great opportunity to live in the beautiful gated community of Hidden Hills on a corner lot/ cul de sac home. Short drive to the beach, Jaguars stadium, Town Center, Mayport Naval Base, Mayo Clinic, and the airport. Across the street from a park that includes baseball fields, jogging trails, basketball gym, dog park and much more! Home includes a great room with vaulted ceiling, wood-burning fireplace, wet bar, formal dining room, breakfast nook, 2 car garage, separate laundry room, and split floor plan.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5626680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4337 Springmoor Dr. E. have any available units?
4337 Springmoor Dr. E. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4337 Springmoor Dr. E. have?
Some of 4337 Springmoor Dr. E.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4337 Springmoor Dr. E. currently offering any rent specials?
4337 Springmoor Dr. E. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4337 Springmoor Dr. E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4337 Springmoor Dr. E. is pet friendly.
Does 4337 Springmoor Dr. E. offer parking?
Yes, 4337 Springmoor Dr. E. does offer parking.
Does 4337 Springmoor Dr. E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4337 Springmoor Dr. E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4337 Springmoor Dr. E. have a pool?
No, 4337 Springmoor Dr. E. does not have a pool.
Does 4337 Springmoor Dr. E. have accessible units?
No, 4337 Springmoor Dr. E. does not have accessible units.
Does 4337 Springmoor Dr. E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4337 Springmoor Dr. E. does not have units with dishwashers.
