4337 Springmoor Dr. E.

Coveted Hidden Hills Community - Great opportunity to live in the beautiful gated community of Hidden Hills on a corner lot/ cul de sac home. Short drive to the beach, Jaguars stadium, Town Center, Mayport Naval Base, Mayo Clinic, and the airport. Across the street from a park that includes baseball fields, jogging trails, basketball gym, dog park and much more! Home includes a great room with vaulted ceiling, wood-burning fireplace, wet bar, formal dining room, breakfast nook, 2 car garage, separate laundry room, and split floor plan.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5626680)