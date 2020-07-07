4334 REDWOOD AVE

This brick home offers fresh paint and hardwood floors. Convenient to the San Marco area for excellent shopping and restaurants. Nice dining room and large living area. Detached 2 car garage and fenced yard. Yard Maintenance Included!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
