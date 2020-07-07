All apartments in Jacksonville
4334 REDWOOD AVE

4334 Redwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4334 Redwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This brick home offers fresh paint and hardwood floors. Convenient to the San Marco area for excellent shopping and restaurants. Nice dining room and large living area. Detached 2 car garage and fenced yard. Yard Maintenance Included!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4334 REDWOOD AVE have any available units?
4334 REDWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4334 REDWOOD AVE have?
Some of 4334 REDWOOD AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4334 REDWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4334 REDWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4334 REDWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4334 REDWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4334 REDWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4334 REDWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 4334 REDWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4334 REDWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4334 REDWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 4334 REDWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4334 REDWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 4334 REDWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4334 REDWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4334 REDWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

