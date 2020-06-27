4330 FERRARRA ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice and clean! Just painted interior. 3BR/2bath w/1-car attached garage, large combination LR/DR, kitchen w/breakfast counter & eat-in area, stove&refrig, pantry closet, ceramic tile floors, parquet wood floors in bedrooms/hall. Hall bath w/tub and Master bath w/shwr. Washer/dryer hookups in attached garage,nice sized fenced back yard, long concrete drivweway. Tenant responsible for lawn care. Owner will consider 1 cat OR 1 dog with $300 non-refundable pet fee **** NOTE: ANNUAL PEST CONTROL SVC INCL'D.****