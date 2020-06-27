All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

4330 FERRARRA ST

4330 Ferrarra Street · No Longer Available
Location

4330 Ferrarra Street, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Goodby's Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice and clean! Just painted interior. 3BR/2bath w/1-car attached garage, large combination LR/DR, kitchen w/breakfast counter & eat-in area, stove&refrig, pantry closet, ceramic tile floors, parquet wood floors in bedrooms/hall. Hall bath w/tub and Master bath w/shwr. Washer/dryer hookups in attached garage,nice sized fenced back yard, long concrete drivweway. Tenant responsible for lawn care. Owner will consider 1 cat OR 1 dog with $300 non-refundable pet fee **** NOTE: ANNUAL PEST CONTROL SVC INCL'D.****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 FERRARRA ST have any available units?
4330 FERRARRA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4330 FERRARRA ST have?
Some of 4330 FERRARRA ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 FERRARRA ST currently offering any rent specials?
4330 FERRARRA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 FERRARRA ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4330 FERRARRA ST is pet friendly.
Does 4330 FERRARRA ST offer parking?
Yes, 4330 FERRARRA ST offers parking.
Does 4330 FERRARRA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4330 FERRARRA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 FERRARRA ST have a pool?
No, 4330 FERRARRA ST does not have a pool.
Does 4330 FERRARRA ST have accessible units?
No, 4330 FERRARRA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 FERRARRA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4330 FERRARRA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
