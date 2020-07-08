All apartments in Jacksonville
4314 Plaza Gate Ln S

4314 Plaza Gate Lane · (904) 248-8467
Location

4314 Plaza Gate Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Goodby's Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$898

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Located of Baymeadows, between San Jose Blvd and Old Kings Rd, well situated next to lush Tomahawk Park walking trails'. Centrally located, within minutes from supermarkets, restaurants, shopping, I-95, and I-295 making it easy commute to different parts of the city. Third floor unit with living/dining open floor plan, remodeled bedroom floor, screened balcony overlooking courtyard. Vivid vegetation in the entrance of the community, courtyard, and around the pool area. Community pool, tennis, and play ground. An arm of the Saint John's river passes next to the pool, and though the back of the property, where you can enjoy kayaking.
Assigned parking space in front of unit plus guest parking, on-site laundry facility. All included on the rent price, except the monthly electricity. $900 refundable deposit.
If interested, please fill out an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 Plaza Gate Ln S have any available units?
4314 Plaza Gate Ln S has a unit available for $898 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 Plaza Gate Ln S have?
Some of 4314 Plaza Gate Ln S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 Plaza Gate Ln S currently offering any rent specials?
4314 Plaza Gate Ln S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 Plaza Gate Ln S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 Plaza Gate Ln S is pet friendly.
Does 4314 Plaza Gate Ln S offer parking?
Yes, 4314 Plaza Gate Ln S offers parking.
Does 4314 Plaza Gate Ln S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 Plaza Gate Ln S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 Plaza Gate Ln S have a pool?
Yes, 4314 Plaza Gate Ln S has a pool.
Does 4314 Plaza Gate Ln S have accessible units?
No, 4314 Plaza Gate Ln S does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 Plaza Gate Ln S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 Plaza Gate Ln S does not have units with dishwashers.
