Last updated January 27 2020

4301 Fulton Road

4301 Fulton Road · No Longer Available
Location

4301 Fulton Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
St. Johns Bluff

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 Fulton Road have any available units?
4301 Fulton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4301 Fulton Road currently offering any rent specials?
4301 Fulton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 Fulton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4301 Fulton Road is pet friendly.
Does 4301 Fulton Road offer parking?
No, 4301 Fulton Road does not offer parking.
Does 4301 Fulton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 Fulton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 Fulton Road have a pool?
Yes, 4301 Fulton Road has a pool.
Does 4301 Fulton Road have accessible units?
No, 4301 Fulton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 Fulton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4301 Fulton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4301 Fulton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4301 Fulton Road does not have units with air conditioning.

