Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4297 MCDANIELS DR
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM
4297 MCDANIELS DR
4297 McDaniel Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
4297 McDaniel Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Edgewood Manor
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Hugh lot, corner house, fenced back yard, no pets please, large 4th bedroom or family room and freshly painted with updated kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4297 MCDANIELS DR have any available units?
4297 MCDANIELS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4297 MCDANIELS DR have?
Some of 4297 MCDANIELS DR's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4297 MCDANIELS DR currently offering any rent specials?
4297 MCDANIELS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4297 MCDANIELS DR pet-friendly?
No, 4297 MCDANIELS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4297 MCDANIELS DR offer parking?
Yes, 4297 MCDANIELS DR offers parking.
Does 4297 MCDANIELS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4297 MCDANIELS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4297 MCDANIELS DR have a pool?
No, 4297 MCDANIELS DR does not have a pool.
Does 4297 MCDANIELS DR have accessible units?
No, 4297 MCDANIELS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4297 MCDANIELS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4297 MCDANIELS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
