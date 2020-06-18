4293 WALNUT

Amenities
POOL HOME in the heart of MANDARIN for Lease! Close To Great Schools, Downtown Jacksonville, NAS Jax, St. Augustine & Shopping. This Elegant open floor plan fully remodeled resides on a preserve Lot. The house has open spacious living room, separate formal dining room, spacious master suit, 2 car garage. Contemporary design, high quality custom upgraded wooden kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, and mosaic back splash.. 1yr Lease minimum. No Pets Allowed, Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies. Aplication fee $125 and credit report fee $45