Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:08 PM

4293 WALNUT

4293 Walnut Bnd · (305) 917-3007
Location

4293 Walnut Bnd, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1828 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
POOL HOME in the heart of MANDARIN for Lease! Close To Great Schools, Downtown Jacksonville, NAS Jax, St. Augustine & Shopping. This Elegant open floor plan fully remodeled resides on a preserve Lot. The house has open spacious living room, separate formal dining room, spacious master suit, 2 car garage. Contemporary design, high quality custom upgraded wooden kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, and mosaic back splash.. 1yr Lease minimum. No Pets Allowed, Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies. Aplication fee $125 and credit report fee $45

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4293 WALNUT have any available units?
4293 WALNUT has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4293 WALNUT have?
Some of 4293 WALNUT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4293 WALNUT currently offering any rent specials?
4293 WALNUT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4293 WALNUT pet-friendly?
No, 4293 WALNUT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4293 WALNUT offer parking?
Yes, 4293 WALNUT does offer parking.
Does 4293 WALNUT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4293 WALNUT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4293 WALNUT have a pool?
Yes, 4293 WALNUT has a pool.
Does 4293 WALNUT have accessible units?
No, 4293 WALNUT does not have accessible units.
Does 4293 WALNUT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4293 WALNUT has units with dishwashers.
