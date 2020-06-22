All apartments in Jacksonville
4279 Campus Hills Circle
4279 Campus Hills Circle

4279 Campus Hills Cir · No Longer Available
Location

4279 Campus Hills Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.Minimum 12 month lease. $40.00 application fee (all applicants over 18 years of age). Security Deposit due once approved (May vary with screening results). $200.00 pet fee. Resident pays all utilities. Renter's insurance required - more details provided after property is reserved. Please call today at 321-473-0160 and/or apply today at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4279 Campus Hills Circle have any available units?
4279 Campus Hills Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4279 Campus Hills Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4279 Campus Hills Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4279 Campus Hills Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4279 Campus Hills Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4279 Campus Hills Circle offer parking?
No, 4279 Campus Hills Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4279 Campus Hills Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4279 Campus Hills Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4279 Campus Hills Circle have a pool?
No, 4279 Campus Hills Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4279 Campus Hills Circle have accessible units?
No, 4279 Campus Hills Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4279 Campus Hills Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4279 Campus Hills Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4279 Campus Hills Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4279 Campus Hills Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
