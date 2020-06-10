All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM

4260 PILGRIM WAY

4260 Pilgrim Way · No Longer Available
Location

4260 Pilgrim Way, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Enjoy the back screened in porch overlooking a serene pond. 3BR/2BA home with master downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs. Upstairs deck off one of the bedrooms. Large living/dining combination with stone fireplace. Two-car garage. Fresh interior paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4260 PILGRIM WAY have any available units?
4260 PILGRIM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4260 PILGRIM WAY have?
Some of 4260 PILGRIM WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4260 PILGRIM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4260 PILGRIM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4260 PILGRIM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4260 PILGRIM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4260 PILGRIM WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4260 PILGRIM WAY offers parking.
Does 4260 PILGRIM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4260 PILGRIM WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4260 PILGRIM WAY have a pool?
No, 4260 PILGRIM WAY does not have a pool.
Does 4260 PILGRIM WAY have accessible units?
No, 4260 PILGRIM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4260 PILGRIM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4260 PILGRIM WAY has units with dishwashers.
