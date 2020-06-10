Enjoy the back screened in porch overlooking a serene pond. 3BR/2BA home with master downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs. Upstairs deck off one of the bedrooms. Large living/dining combination with stone fireplace. Two-car garage. Fresh interior paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4260 PILGRIM WAY have any available units?
