Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
426 E 45TH ST
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
426 E 45TH ST
426 East 45th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
426 East 45th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
3/1.5 in Brent wood. Large Master with 1/2 bath with 2 closets. .fenced yard and screened front porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 426 E 45TH ST have any available units?
426 E 45TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 426 E 45TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
426 E 45TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 E 45TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 426 E 45TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 426 E 45TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 426 E 45TH ST offers parking.
Does 426 E 45TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 E 45TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 E 45TH ST have a pool?
No, 426 E 45TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 426 E 45TH ST have accessible units?
No, 426 E 45TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 426 E 45TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 E 45TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 426 E 45TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 426 E 45TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
