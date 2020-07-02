All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
426 E 45TH ST
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

426 E 45TH ST

426 East 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

426 East 45th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
3/1.5 in Brent wood. Large Master with 1/2 bath with 2 closets. .fenced yard and screened front porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 E 45TH ST have any available units?
426 E 45TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 426 E 45TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
426 E 45TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 E 45TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 426 E 45TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 426 E 45TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 426 E 45TH ST offers parking.
Does 426 E 45TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 E 45TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 E 45TH ST have a pool?
No, 426 E 45TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 426 E 45TH ST have accessible units?
No, 426 E 45TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 426 E 45TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 E 45TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 426 E 45TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 426 E 45TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.

