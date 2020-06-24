All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4256 Queensway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4256 Queensway Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

4256 Queensway Drive

4256 Queensway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Mandarin Station-Losco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4256 Queensway Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,280 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be

(RLNE4755063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4256 Queensway Drive have any available units?
4256 Queensway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4256 Queensway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4256 Queensway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4256 Queensway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4256 Queensway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4256 Queensway Drive offer parking?
No, 4256 Queensway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4256 Queensway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4256 Queensway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4256 Queensway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4256 Queensway Drive has a pool.
Does 4256 Queensway Drive have accessible units?
No, 4256 Queensway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4256 Queensway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4256 Queensway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4256 Queensway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4256 Queensway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia