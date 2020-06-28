All apartments in Jacksonville
4251 Migration Dr - #3
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:37 PM

4251 Migration Dr - #3

4251 Migration Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4251 Migration Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Osprey Branch Townhome for rent 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths / 1 car garage - Osprey Branch Townhome for rent 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths / 1 car garage

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3674822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4251 Migration Dr - #3 have any available units?
4251 Migration Dr - #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4251 Migration Dr - #3 currently offering any rent specials?
4251 Migration Dr - #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 Migration Dr - #3 pet-friendly?
No, 4251 Migration Dr - #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4251 Migration Dr - #3 offer parking?
Yes, 4251 Migration Dr - #3 offers parking.
Does 4251 Migration Dr - #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4251 Migration Dr - #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 Migration Dr - #3 have a pool?
No, 4251 Migration Dr - #3 does not have a pool.
Does 4251 Migration Dr - #3 have accessible units?
No, 4251 Migration Dr - #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 Migration Dr - #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4251 Migration Dr - #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4251 Migration Dr - #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4251 Migration Dr - #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
