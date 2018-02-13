Enjoy beautiful lake view from this mandarin townhouse. Has new remodeled floors, no carpet, spacious bedrooms upstairs with their own personal bathroom. Half bathroom downstairs. Porch view looking at pond and nature.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4242 WINDERGATE DR have any available units?
4242 WINDERGATE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.