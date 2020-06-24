All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4
Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:50 PM

4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4

4219 Springfield Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4219 Springfield Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Area Schools

PK-5: North Shore Elementary School
6-8: Northwestern Middle School
9-12: Jean Ribault High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 have any available units?
4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 have?
Some of 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 offer parking?
No, 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 have a pool?
No, 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 have accessible units?
No, 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia