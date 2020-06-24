Rent Calculator
Home
Jacksonville, FL
4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4
Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:50 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4
4219 Springfield Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
4219 Springfield Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood
Amenities
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Area Schools
PK-5: North Shore Elementary School
6-8: Northwestern Middle School
9-12: Jean Ribault High School
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 have any available units?
4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 have?
Some of 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 offer parking?
No, 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 have a pool?
No, 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 have accessible units?
No, 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4219 Springfield Boulevard - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
