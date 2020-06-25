All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

4219 CLYBOURNE LN

4219 Clybourne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4219 Clybourne Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the desirable Midtowne community located on the Southside of Jacksonville. This lovely end unit has large closets and a 2 car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4219 CLYBOURNE LN have any available units?
4219 CLYBOURNE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4219 CLYBOURNE LN currently offering any rent specials?
4219 CLYBOURNE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 CLYBOURNE LN pet-friendly?
No, 4219 CLYBOURNE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4219 CLYBOURNE LN offer parking?
Yes, 4219 CLYBOURNE LN offers parking.
Does 4219 CLYBOURNE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4219 CLYBOURNE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 CLYBOURNE LN have a pool?
Yes, 4219 CLYBOURNE LN has a pool.
Does 4219 CLYBOURNE LN have accessible units?
No, 4219 CLYBOURNE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 CLYBOURNE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 4219 CLYBOURNE LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4219 CLYBOURNE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 4219 CLYBOURNE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
