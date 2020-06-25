Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4219 CLYBOURNE LN
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4219 CLYBOURNE LN
4219 Clybourne Lane
No Longer Available
Location
4219 Clybourne Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove
Amenities
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the desirable Midtowne community located on the Southside of Jacksonville. This lovely end unit has large closets and a 2 car garage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4219 CLYBOURNE LN have any available units?
4219 CLYBOURNE LN doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 4219 CLYBOURNE LN currently offering any rent specials?
4219 CLYBOURNE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 CLYBOURNE LN pet-friendly?
No, 4219 CLYBOURNE LN is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4219 CLYBOURNE LN offer parking?
Yes, 4219 CLYBOURNE LN offers parking.
Does 4219 CLYBOURNE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4219 CLYBOURNE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 CLYBOURNE LN have a pool?
Yes, 4219 CLYBOURNE LN has a pool.
Does 4219 CLYBOURNE LN have accessible units?
No, 4219 CLYBOURNE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 CLYBOURNE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 4219 CLYBOURNE LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4219 CLYBOURNE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 4219 CLYBOURNE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
