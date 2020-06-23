All apartments in Jacksonville
4218 Springfield Blvd
4218 Springfield Blvd

4218 Springfield Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4218 Springfield Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3/1 Single family home available now! - Nice 3/1 single family home available now! This home features a relaxing front porch and large open floor plan. Property includes appliances and central AC/Heat! Call today 904-743-1500 ext 2!

(RLNE5362850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4218 Springfield Blvd have any available units?
4218 Springfield Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4218 Springfield Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4218 Springfield Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 Springfield Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4218 Springfield Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4218 Springfield Blvd offer parking?
No, 4218 Springfield Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4218 Springfield Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4218 Springfield Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 Springfield Blvd have a pool?
No, 4218 Springfield Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4218 Springfield Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4218 Springfield Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 Springfield Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4218 Springfield Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4218 Springfield Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4218 Springfield Blvd has units with air conditioning.
