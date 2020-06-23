4218 Springfield Blvd

4218 Springfield Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Brentwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3/1 Single family home available now! - Nice 3/1 single family home available now! This home features a relaxing front porch and large open floor plan. Property includes appliances and central AC/Heat! Call today 904-743-1500 ext 2!
(RLNE5362850)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
