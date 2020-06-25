Rent Calculator
4209 DE KALB AVE
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:23 AM
1 of 9
4209 DE KALB AVE
4209 De Kalb Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4209 De Kalb Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Englewood
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SOUTHSIDE (32207) - Separate Living Room & Dining Room - Family Room - Ceramic Tile / Carpet - CH&A - Kitchen Equipped - Washer / Dryer Hookup - Screened Back Porch - Fenced Yard -1 Car Garage - Storage Shed - Off Street Parking - Pet OK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4209 DE KALB AVE have any available units?
4209 DE KALB AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4209 DE KALB AVE have?
Some of 4209 DE KALB AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4209 DE KALB AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4209 DE KALB AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 DE KALB AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4209 DE KALB AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4209 DE KALB AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4209 DE KALB AVE offers parking.
Does 4209 DE KALB AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 DE KALB AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 DE KALB AVE have a pool?
No, 4209 DE KALB AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4209 DE KALB AVE have accessible units?
No, 4209 DE KALB AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 DE KALB AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4209 DE KALB AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
