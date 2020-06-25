All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4209 DE KALB AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4209 DE KALB AVE
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:23 AM

4209 DE KALB AVE

4209 De Kalb Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4209 De Kalb Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Englewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SOUTHSIDE (32207) - Separate Living Room & Dining Room - Family Room - Ceramic Tile / Carpet - CH&A - Kitchen Equipped - Washer / Dryer Hookup - Screened Back Porch - Fenced Yard -1 Car Garage - Storage Shed - Off Street Parking - Pet OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 DE KALB AVE have any available units?
4209 DE KALB AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4209 DE KALB AVE have?
Some of 4209 DE KALB AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 DE KALB AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4209 DE KALB AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 DE KALB AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4209 DE KALB AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4209 DE KALB AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4209 DE KALB AVE offers parking.
Does 4209 DE KALB AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 DE KALB AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 DE KALB AVE have a pool?
No, 4209 DE KALB AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4209 DE KALB AVE have accessible units?
No, 4209 DE KALB AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 DE KALB AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4209 DE KALB AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia