Two story townhome features open kitchen, living dining room combo, fireplace, half bath and inside laundry downstairs. Two bedroom and two full baths upstairs. Plenty of storage throughout. Two parking spaces. Owner self manages. NO Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4203 WINDERPARK CT have any available units?
4203 WINDERPARK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.