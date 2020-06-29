All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 13 2020 at 8:04 PM

420 Sunshine Street

420 Sunshine Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 Sunshine Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1203052

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.
|Amenities: Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Sunshine Street have any available units?
420 Sunshine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 420 Sunshine Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 Sunshine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Sunshine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Sunshine Street is pet friendly.
Does 420 Sunshine Street offer parking?
No, 420 Sunshine Street does not offer parking.
Does 420 Sunshine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Sunshine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Sunshine Street have a pool?
No, 420 Sunshine Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 Sunshine Street have accessible units?
No, 420 Sunshine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Sunshine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Sunshine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Sunshine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Sunshine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
