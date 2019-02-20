All apartments in Jacksonville
419 Broward St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

419 Broward St

419 Broward Street · No Longer Available
Location

419 Broward Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Mixon Town

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/67591c8054 ---- Newly renovated. This home is ready for immediate move in. All new carpet and freshly painted. This beautiful home will not last long!

$60 application fee per adultn$75 administration fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Broward St have any available units?
419 Broward St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 419 Broward St currently offering any rent specials?
419 Broward St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Broward St pet-friendly?
No, 419 Broward St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 419 Broward St offer parking?
No, 419 Broward St does not offer parking.
Does 419 Broward St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Broward St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Broward St have a pool?
No, 419 Broward St does not have a pool.
Does 419 Broward St have accessible units?
No, 419 Broward St does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Broward St have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Broward St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Broward St have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 Broward St does not have units with air conditioning.
