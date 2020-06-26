Ironwood - Lake facing end unit in Ironwood! This is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an attached 1 car garage! All tile, no carpet! Tenant to apply & pay HOA registration fee before move in.
(RLNE2299423)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4189 Marblewood Lane have any available units?
4189 Marblewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.