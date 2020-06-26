All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

4189 Marblewood Lane

4189 Marblewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4189 Marblewood Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ironwood - Lake facing end unit in Ironwood! This is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an attached 1 car garage! All tile, no carpet! Tenant to apply & pay HOA registration fee before move in.

(RLNE2299423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4189 Marblewood Lane have any available units?
4189 Marblewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4189 Marblewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4189 Marblewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4189 Marblewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4189 Marblewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4189 Marblewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4189 Marblewood Lane offers parking.
Does 4189 Marblewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4189 Marblewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4189 Marblewood Lane have a pool?
No, 4189 Marblewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4189 Marblewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 4189 Marblewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4189 Marblewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4189 Marblewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4189 Marblewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4189 Marblewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
