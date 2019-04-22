All apartments in Jacksonville
4169 MARBLEWOOD LN

4169 Marblewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4169 Marblewood Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gated community with a 1-car garage and access to the Ironwood community pool. Downstairs features the main living areas and upstairs you will find the loft and laundry along with both bedrooms and 2 baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4169 MARBLEWOOD LN have any available units?
4169 MARBLEWOOD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4169 MARBLEWOOD LN have?
Some of 4169 MARBLEWOOD LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4169 MARBLEWOOD LN currently offering any rent specials?
4169 MARBLEWOOD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4169 MARBLEWOOD LN pet-friendly?
No, 4169 MARBLEWOOD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4169 MARBLEWOOD LN offer parking?
Yes, 4169 MARBLEWOOD LN offers parking.
Does 4169 MARBLEWOOD LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4169 MARBLEWOOD LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4169 MARBLEWOOD LN have a pool?
Yes, 4169 MARBLEWOOD LN has a pool.
Does 4169 MARBLEWOOD LN have accessible units?
No, 4169 MARBLEWOOD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4169 MARBLEWOOD LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4169 MARBLEWOOD LN has units with dishwashers.

