Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:35 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4167 CROWNWOOD DR
4167 Crownwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4167 Crownwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3/2.5 wood laminate floors downstairs, carpet upstairs. 1 car garage, screened patio, spacious, clean, great location. $55.00 application fee. HOA $75.00
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4167 CROWNWOOD DR have any available units?
4167 CROWNWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4167 CROWNWOOD DR have?
Some of 4167 CROWNWOOD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4167 CROWNWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
4167 CROWNWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4167 CROWNWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 4167 CROWNWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4167 CROWNWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 4167 CROWNWOOD DR offers parking.
Does 4167 CROWNWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4167 CROWNWOOD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4167 CROWNWOOD DR have a pool?
Yes, 4167 CROWNWOOD DR has a pool.
Does 4167 CROWNWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 4167 CROWNWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4167 CROWNWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4167 CROWNWOOD DR has units with dishwashers.
