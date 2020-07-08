All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4164 Kelly Lee Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4164 Kelly Lee Dr
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:15 AM

4164 Kelly Lee Dr

4164 Kelly Lee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4164 Kelly Lee Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Jacksonville. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a patio for cooking out. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!
contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4164 Kelly Lee Dr have any available units?
4164 Kelly Lee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4164 Kelly Lee Dr have?
Some of 4164 Kelly Lee Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4164 Kelly Lee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4164 Kelly Lee Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4164 Kelly Lee Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4164 Kelly Lee Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4164 Kelly Lee Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4164 Kelly Lee Dr offers parking.
Does 4164 Kelly Lee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4164 Kelly Lee Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4164 Kelly Lee Dr have a pool?
No, 4164 Kelly Lee Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4164 Kelly Lee Dr have accessible units?
No, 4164 Kelly Lee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4164 Kelly Lee Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4164 Kelly Lee Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia