4164 Kelly Lee Dr

Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Jacksonville. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a patio for cooking out. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more.