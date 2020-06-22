Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 416 Willow Branch Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
416 Willow Branch Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
416 Willow Branch Ave
416 Willow Branch Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
416 Willow Branch Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This recently renovated 3 beds, 2 baths, approximately 948 square feet is almost finished after all new flooring. Available for immediate move-in on Oct. 19. More pictures coming. Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 416 Willow Branch Ave have any available units?
416 Willow Branch Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 416 Willow Branch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
416 Willow Branch Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Willow Branch Ave pet-friendly?
No, 416 Willow Branch Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 416 Willow Branch Ave offer parking?
No, 416 Willow Branch Ave does not offer parking.
Does 416 Willow Branch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Willow Branch Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Willow Branch Ave have a pool?
No, 416 Willow Branch Ave does not have a pool.
Does 416 Willow Branch Ave have accessible units?
No, 416 Willow Branch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Willow Branch Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Willow Branch Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Willow Branch Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Willow Branch Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia