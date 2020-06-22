All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

416 Willow Branch Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This recently renovated 3 beds, 2 baths, approximately 948 square feet is almost finished after all new flooring. Available for immediate move-in on Oct. 19. More pictures coming. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Willow Branch Ave have any available units?
416 Willow Branch Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 416 Willow Branch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
416 Willow Branch Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Willow Branch Ave pet-friendly?
No, 416 Willow Branch Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 416 Willow Branch Ave offer parking?
No, 416 Willow Branch Ave does not offer parking.
Does 416 Willow Branch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Willow Branch Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Willow Branch Ave have a pool?
No, 416 Willow Branch Ave does not have a pool.
Does 416 Willow Branch Ave have accessible units?
No, 416 Willow Branch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Willow Branch Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Willow Branch Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Willow Branch Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Willow Branch Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
