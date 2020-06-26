Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 416 SANWICK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
416 SANWICK DR
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
416 SANWICK DR
416 Sanwick Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
416 Sanwick Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Duval
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 416 SANWICK DR have any available units?
416 SANWICK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 416 SANWICK DR currently offering any rent specials?
416 SANWICK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 SANWICK DR pet-friendly?
No, 416 SANWICK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 416 SANWICK DR offer parking?
No, 416 SANWICK DR does not offer parking.
Does 416 SANWICK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 SANWICK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 SANWICK DR have a pool?
No, 416 SANWICK DR does not have a pool.
Does 416 SANWICK DR have accessible units?
No, 416 SANWICK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 416 SANWICK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 SANWICK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 SANWICK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 SANWICK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
