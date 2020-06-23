Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4141 Lorenzo Ct #2
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4141 Lorenzo Ct #2
4141 Lorenzo Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
4141 Lorenzo Court, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Ribault
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Affordable 2 bedroom - Cute, 2br/1ba unit with living/dining combo. Kitchen has pass thru to dining room. Home is full tile. This unit is easy living with no exterior maintenance ie lawn mowing, etc
(RLNE4674029)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4141 Lorenzo Ct #2 have any available units?
4141 Lorenzo Ct #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 4141 Lorenzo Ct #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4141 Lorenzo Ct #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 Lorenzo Ct #2 pet-friendly?
No, 4141 Lorenzo Ct #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4141 Lorenzo Ct #2 offer parking?
No, 4141 Lorenzo Ct #2 does not offer parking.
Does 4141 Lorenzo Ct #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4141 Lorenzo Ct #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 Lorenzo Ct #2 have a pool?
No, 4141 Lorenzo Ct #2 does not have a pool.
Does 4141 Lorenzo Ct #2 have accessible units?
No, 4141 Lorenzo Ct #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 Lorenzo Ct #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4141 Lorenzo Ct #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4141 Lorenzo Ct #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4141 Lorenzo Ct #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
