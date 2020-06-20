414 E BAY ST

Amenities
Eloquent Townhome featuring 2BD/2.5Bath w/Loft or 3rd Bedroom & direct river views from Den, Dining, Kitchen, both Bedrooms & Loft. Upgraded Italian wood flooring throughout, stained wood doors w/crystal door handles, wrought iron staircase, built-in shelving. Custom paint w/textured walls. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gas range, 42'' Maple Cabinets, wet bar w/wine cooler. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your fenced in private backyard. Walk to dining, sporting events & theaters & enjoy spectacular seasonal fireworks without leaving your home! Amenities include pool, tennis courts, putting green & fitness center that includes state of the art equipment and includes saunas, steam rooms, squash court & jacuzzi!