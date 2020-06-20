All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 414 E BAY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
414 E BAY ST
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:22 PM

414 E BAY ST

414 East Bay Street · (904) 634-8838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Downtown Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

414 East Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Downtown Jacksonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
putting green
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
Eloquent Townhome featuring 2BD/2.5Bath w/Loft or 3rd Bedroom & direct river views from Den, Dining, Kitchen, both Bedrooms & Loft. Upgraded Italian wood flooring throughout, stained wood doors w/crystal door handles, wrought iron staircase, built-in shelving. Custom paint w/textured walls. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gas range, 42'' Maple Cabinets, wet bar w/wine cooler. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your fenced in private backyard. Walk to dining, sporting events & theaters & enjoy spectacular seasonal fireworks without leaving your home! Amenities include pool, tennis courts, putting green & fitness center that includes state of the art equipment and includes saunas, steam rooms, squash court & jacuzzi!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 E BAY ST have any available units?
414 E BAY ST has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 E BAY ST have?
Some of 414 E BAY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 E BAY ST currently offering any rent specials?
414 E BAY ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 E BAY ST pet-friendly?
No, 414 E BAY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 414 E BAY ST offer parking?
No, 414 E BAY ST does not offer parking.
Does 414 E BAY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 E BAY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 E BAY ST have a pool?
Yes, 414 E BAY ST has a pool.
Does 414 E BAY ST have accessible units?
No, 414 E BAY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 414 E BAY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 E BAY ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 414 E BAY ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity