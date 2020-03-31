All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:49 PM

4125 DAYRL RD

4125 Dayrl Road · No Longer Available
Location

4125 Dayrl Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Englewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come view this single family, detached, brick home located in ''Santa Monica.'' This home features: open kitchen new appliances,New cabinets, new tile in kitchen, Screened Porch and fenced yard. Don't wait!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 DAYRL RD have any available units?
4125 DAYRL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 DAYRL RD have?
Some of 4125 DAYRL RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 DAYRL RD currently offering any rent specials?
4125 DAYRL RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 DAYRL RD pet-friendly?
No, 4125 DAYRL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4125 DAYRL RD offer parking?
No, 4125 DAYRL RD does not offer parking.
Does 4125 DAYRL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 DAYRL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 DAYRL RD have a pool?
No, 4125 DAYRL RD does not have a pool.
Does 4125 DAYRL RD have accessible units?
No, 4125 DAYRL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 DAYRL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4125 DAYRL RD has units with dishwashers.
