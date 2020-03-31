Come view this single family, detached, brick home located in ''Santa Monica.'' This home features: open kitchen new appliances,New cabinets, new tile in kitchen, Screened Porch and fenced yard. Don't wait!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4125 DAYRL RD have any available units?
4125 DAYRL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.