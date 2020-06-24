All apartments in Jacksonville
4124 KATANGA DR N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4124 KATANGA DR N

4124 Katanga Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

4124 Katanga Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Edgewood Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 KATANGA DR N have any available units?
4124 KATANGA DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 KATANGA DR N have?
Some of 4124 KATANGA DR N's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 KATANGA DR N currently offering any rent specials?
4124 KATANGA DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 KATANGA DR N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 KATANGA DR N is pet friendly.
Does 4124 KATANGA DR N offer parking?
No, 4124 KATANGA DR N does not offer parking.
Does 4124 KATANGA DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 KATANGA DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 KATANGA DR N have a pool?
No, 4124 KATANGA DR N does not have a pool.
Does 4124 KATANGA DR N have accessible units?
No, 4124 KATANGA DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 KATANGA DR N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4124 KATANGA DR N does not have units with dishwashers.
