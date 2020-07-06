All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4123 Broad Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4123 Broad Creek Lane
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:22 PM

4123 Broad Creek Lane

4123 Broad Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4123 Broad Creek Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get a half month of free rent and no application fee!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $0, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 12/13/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 Broad Creek Lane have any available units?
4123 Broad Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4123 Broad Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4123 Broad Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 Broad Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4123 Broad Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4123 Broad Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 4123 Broad Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4123 Broad Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4123 Broad Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 Broad Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 4123 Broad Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4123 Broad Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 4123 Broad Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 Broad Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4123 Broad Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4123 Broad Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4123 Broad Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia